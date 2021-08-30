RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,863 shares of company stock worth $14,249,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $257.48 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

