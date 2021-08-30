Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 390 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.49 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

