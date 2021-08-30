Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $45,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 133.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

