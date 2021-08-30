Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.