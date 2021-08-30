Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

