Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.65. The company had a trading volume of 157,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

