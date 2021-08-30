Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.