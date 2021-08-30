Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 853 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 501.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $115.00 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,871.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,667 shares of company stock worth $4,215,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

