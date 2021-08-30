Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARR opened at $10.93 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

