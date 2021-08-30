Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,480 shares of company stock worth $118,326. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

