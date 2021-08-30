Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 650.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Premier were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 20.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.