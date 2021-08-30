Royal Bank of Canada Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$99.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.16. The company has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.