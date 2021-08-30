Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

