Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.