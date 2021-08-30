Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $$13.66 on Monday. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

