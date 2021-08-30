RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.