RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on RPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $133,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

