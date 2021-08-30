Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.55 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

