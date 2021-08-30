Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 568.8% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

