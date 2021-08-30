Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth $394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PVH by 13.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 161.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

PVH stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

