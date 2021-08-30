Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,835 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $29,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

WPM stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

