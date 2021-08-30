Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RYAN stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

