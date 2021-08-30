Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$15.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. Safestore has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

