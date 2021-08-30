SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

