Sakura Bloom Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $68,436.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars.

