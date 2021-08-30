salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

