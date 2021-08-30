salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.
Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
