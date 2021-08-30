salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Truist from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

