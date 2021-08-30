salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Truist from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.
Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15.
In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
