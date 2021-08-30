salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.