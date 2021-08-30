Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.29. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,041. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

