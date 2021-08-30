Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 4,423 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.