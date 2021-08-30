Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $288,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.16. 353,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The stock has a market cap of $327.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

