Salzhauer Michael Boosts Stock Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.12% of OncoSec Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 107,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,772. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.19.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

