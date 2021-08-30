Salzhauer Michael Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Select Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.98% of Select Bancorp worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $360,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $281.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.44.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.