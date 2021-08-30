Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SRSAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.