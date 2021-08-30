Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 120.6% in August

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 719.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.