Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 144,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6,011.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $11.26 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

