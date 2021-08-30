Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNDA stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $280,038. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

