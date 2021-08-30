Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Neogen by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.75 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

