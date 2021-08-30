Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 51.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

