Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

