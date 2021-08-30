SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $18.25. 662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.