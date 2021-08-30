Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in August

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 954.0 days.

Shares of Scentre Group stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

