Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $184.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

