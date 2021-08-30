Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.42

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.42 and last traded at $109.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

