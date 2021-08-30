Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sekisui House stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

