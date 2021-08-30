Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 6.9%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 84,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,467,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 815,578 shares of company stock worth $2,915,783. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

