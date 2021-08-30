Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $109.86 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $206,031.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,891,206,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,847,805 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

