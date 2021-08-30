Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

