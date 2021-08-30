Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

