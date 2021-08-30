Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 28.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
